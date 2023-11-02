Mondi's Kraft Paper Portfolio Earns 'Compostable' Certification

Packaging firm Mondi has announced that its entire kraft paper portfolio for packaging has been certified as home or industrially compostable.

The certification aligns with Mondi’s MAP2030 (Mondi Action Plan 2030) sustainability commitment, which seeks to make 100% of its packaging and paper products reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.

Silvia Hanzelova, sales director of specialty kraft paper at Mondi said, "Certifications like these illustrate our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with the most suitable and sustainable packaging materials and solutions.

"They give all our industrial, commercial and manufacturing customers the confidence that our papers are compostable and reassure them that, with us, they are working towards a more sustainable future. A future that continues to provide strong, effective packaging tailored to their individual needs."

Compostable Kraft Paper

Mondi’s compostable kraft paper portfolio includes Advantage MF EcoComp, specifically designed for household and agricultural use as paper bags for wet organic household waste.

It also offers, among others, EcoVantage kraft paper, which combines fresh and recycled fibres for sustainable and food compliant shopping packaging.

Composting offers a viable end-of-life option for certain applications, such as those disposed in the biowaste stream, Mondi noted.

The company manufactures kraft paper from renewable and certified sources, which helps customers to achieve their own sustainability targets.

It also helps to create a varied range of products to meet requirements for industrial packaging, shopping bags for retailers, and food packaging options for supermarket shelves.

Last month, the British paper and packaging group said in a trading update that demand in the third quarter remained weak and is expected to stay subdued in the final quarter of the year.