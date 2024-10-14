Nestlé's Quality Street Gets Paper Tub Look

First it was a tin, then plastic, and now Quality Street, the Christmas brand, is launching a paper tub.

Makers Nestlé will trial the paper version across Tesco stores in the UK & Ireland this week, with more than 200,000 on sale across selected stores.

Irish firm Smurfit Westrock, who specialise in packaging, created the new paper-based tub for Nestlé, as part of the company's ongoing initiative to reduce virgin plastic.

Sustainable Packaging

Saverio Mayer, CEO of Europe, MEA & APAC at Smurfit Westrock, said, “The innovative new tub we created in collaboration with Nestlé is an excellent example of how a paper-based replacement can bring a host of benefits across design, functionality and of course sustainability

"It will hopefully appeal to the growing number of consumers who are seeking more sustainable packaging for their favourite products.”

The introduction of the paper tub follows on from Nestlé switching to paper wrappers for the Quality Street sweets back in 2022, which diverted over two billion wrappers from landfill.

Paper Tub Trial

Jemma Handley, Senior Brand Manager for Quality Street, said, “A lot of care and hard work has gone into the trial and we’re proud to be the first major manufacturer to trial a paper tub at Christmas.

“We know there are some Quality Street fans who, controversially, like to put their wrappers back in the tub once they’ve eaten them - with the paper tub, they can put the paper wrappers back for a good reason - it can go straight into the recycling.”

Earlier this year, Nestle UK & Ireland announced that it would use traceable cocoa ingredients in all its UK made chocolate. Quality Street is now made using cocoa mass that has been specifically sourced from cocoa farming families that are part of Nestlé’s Income Accelerator Programme.