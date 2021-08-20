Ocado Rolls Out 100% Recyclable Cardboard Packaging For Apples | ESM Magazine

Published on Aug 20 2021 9:58 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: UK / Apples / Ocado / Recycling

Online grocer Ocado has introduced fully recyclable cardboard box packaging for three of its best-selling own-brand apple varieties.

The initiative will help the retailer eliminate almost 12 tonnes of plastic every year from its operations.

Pink Lady, Golden Delicious and Granny Smith apples will feature the new cardboard packaging, Ocado added.

Daniel Costigan, sustainability lead at Ocado Retail, said, “At Ocado, we are always looking for ways to reduce our waste and provide our customers with greener choices. We are delighted to be rolling out fully non-plastic packaging for three of our best-selling varieties of own-label apples.

“Our team is hard at work developing more packaging innovations for our extensive range. Ocado Retail is committed to being the most sustainable grocer and this further demonstrates our industry-leading credentials.”

Fully Recyclable Packaging

Cardboard is a fully recyclable packaging material that provides the same protection as plastic packaging.

Ocado’s short supply chain means that it has the lowest food waste in the industry at just 0.04%, compared with the average market of 2%-4%.

It has pledged to achieve carbon net-zero by 2040 as part of the BRC Climate Action Roadmap.

Ocado added that the new packaging aligns with Ocado’s major brand renovation that launched at the start of this year.

The grocery retailer transitioned from apple green to purple grape and refreshed the packaging of more than 500 own-label products.

