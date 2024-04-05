Refresco Acquires California's VBC Bottling Company

Refresco, the independent beverage solutions provider for brands and retailers in Europe, Australia and North America, has completed the acquisition of VBC Bottling Company.

The acquisition of VBC Bottling Company consolidates Refresco’s footprint and capabilities in North America, and further strengthens its ability to provide beverage solutions to branded customers, the company noted.

CEO Refresco, Hans Roelofs commented, “Acquiring VBC is another step in executing our proven 'Buy & Build' strategy. The company’s strong customer base, strategically located facility, and warehousing capacity further strengthen our footprint in North America.

“Additional canning capacity along the West Coast improves our ability to service all our contract manufacturing customers.”

VBC Bottling Company

VBC, based in Modesto, California, is a family-owned contract manufacturer of beverages, including energy drinks, sodas, seltzers, spirits, wines, and premium waters.

The company's facility in Modesto spans over 360,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space, equipped with the technologies to handle large-scale production in cold-filled canning, post-pasteurisation, and robotic variety packing.

Brad Goist, chief operating officer at Refresco North America, added, “This acquisition is a step forward towards Refresco’s vision of ‘Our drinks on every table.’

“We will integrate VBC Bottling Company into our operations to better serve our customers and support their growth goals in the various categories where capacity is needed. I look forward to welcoming the more than 180 employees to the Refresco team and seeing what successes we accomplish together as a team and in the years to come.”

Last year, Refresco Group completed the acquisition of Avandis, a manufacturer of alcoholic beverages in the Netherlands, from Lucas Bols N.V. and De Kuyper Royal Distillers.