ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Smurfit Kappa To Expand French Corrugated Plant

Published on Jun 22 2021 10:25 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: France / Smurfit Kappa / Environment / Corrugated Packaging

Smurfit Kappa To Expand French Corrugated Plant

Packaging firm Smurfit Kappa will expand its corrugated plant in Rethel in north-east France with an investment of €24 million.

The amount will consolidate two existing facilities at the plant and see the installation of a new state-of-the-art corrugator and conversion equipment.

Commenting on the announcement, Edwin Goffard, COO of Smurfit Kappa Europe – Corrugated and Converting, said, "Smurfit Kappa’s ambition to strengthen its position in France continues with this significant new investment.

"This investment will allow us to grow further and improve our quality of service to the food and industrial markets that we serve."

Emission Reduction

The initiative will result in a positive environmental outcome at the plant, including reducing CO2 emissions of at least 150 tonnes annually.

Jean-Christophe Burgeon, CEO of Smurfit Kappa France, added, "This investment will not only expand the capacity at our site, but it will also help us to tackle the ever-growing environmental issues our planet faces by significantly reducing the plant’s carbon footprint."

The company reported an underlying revenue growth of 6% to €2.27 billion in the first half of its financial year, driven by increased e-commerce demand.

The company said that corrugated volume growth was up 7% in the quarter in both Europe and the Americas, which demonstrated the group's exposure to high-growth markets such as e-commerce and sustainable packaging.

The Project

The company aims to complete the first phase of the project in the first half of 2022, which includes the installation of the new corrugator.

A new 8200 square-metre building, designed specifically for installing the new high-tech corrugator, will also be constructed, the company added.

The project will be fully completed by 2023 and include measures such as modernisation and expansion of the plant.

In the recent months, the packaging giant has announced a series of investments at its facilities in Spain, Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Poland, and North Wales.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Packaging news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

French Cereal Crop Conditions Stay Favourable In Hot Spell

French Cereal Crop Conditions Stay Favourable In Hot Spell
Pogba Joins Ronaldo In Sponsorship Snub At Euro 2020

Pogba Joins Ronaldo In Sponsorship Snub At Euro 2020
Carrefour Unveils New Data And Retail Media Strategy Platform

Carrefour Unveils New Data And Retail Media Strategy Platform
Former Danone CEO Hits Out At 'Unhealthy Game' Played With Activist Investors

Former Danone CEO Hits Out At 'Unhealthy Game' Played With Activist Investors
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Packaging And Design

DS Smith Reports Record Second-Half Growth, Boosted By Online Shopping Tue, 22 Jun 2021

DS Smith Reports Record Second-Half Growth, Boosted By Online Shopping
Fruttagel Introduces New Eco-Friendly Packaging Tue, 22 Jun 2021

Fruttagel Introduces New Eco-Friendly Packaging
Continente Encourages Shoppers To 'Bring Their Own Containers' Mon, 21 Jun 2021

Continente Encourages Shoppers To 'Bring Their Own Containers'
Granarolo Rolls Out Sustainable Packaging For Dairy Products Fri, 18 Jun 2021

Granarolo Rolls Out Sustainable Packaging For Dairy Products
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN