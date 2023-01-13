Smurfit Kappa Launches E-commerce Store In The Dominican Republic

Smurfit Kappa has launched a new e-commerce store in the Dominican Republic that will act as an online retail packaging boutique for the packaging market.

The online shop created by Smurfit Kappa Todo Carton, specialises in e-commerce packaging tailored towards both small and medium sized businesses (SMEs), which includes an emerging market of influencers and entrepreneurs, trading via social media platforms including Instagram.

Sustainable Packaging At Affordable Prices

In a statement, Smurfit Kappa said the development of the new e-commerce shop was heavily influenced by the increased reliance on the e-commerce channel throughout the pandemic.

The store has now enabled Todo Carton to broaden its customer base and reach a new audience of small business owners that are looking for quality sustainable packaging, but in smaller quantities and at affordable prices.

Popular products include paper-based hamburger clam-shell packaging and packaging for fruit and vegetables, baked goods and giftware. All of the packaging solutions can be customised to meet customers’ needs.

"So many companies cater only for businesses that can afford to place bulk orders," said general manager of Smurfit Kappa Dominican Republic, Andrés Silva.

"At Smurfit Kappa we think that small businesses and start-ups also deserve to be able to afford sustainable and innovative packaging. Both our off-the-shelf and customised packaging products are in great demand and we are attracting new customers all the time," he concluded.

25th Anniversary

The e-commerce store’s portfolio includes a wide variety of Smurfit Kappa’s ‘Better Planet Packaging’ solutions which the company believes offers sustainable alternatives to unsustainable packaging solutions.

The development of the new e-commerce shop coincides with the 25th anniversary of the first bricks-and-mortar store in the Dominican Republic.

