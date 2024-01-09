TOMRA Hits Milestone For Reverse Vending Machines

TOMRA has hit a milestone for installations of its R1 reverse vending machines, with 500 machines now installed around the world in retail outlets and redemption centres.

Launched in 2019, TOMRA R1 multi-feed reverse vending machines, used for recycling of drinks containers, are now in use in 16 countries, with more than 400 TOMRA R1s installed in Northern Europe, and more than 200 in Sweden alone.

Multi-feed returns enable recyclers to pour more than 100 empty beverage containers into the reverse vending machine in one go, for a more efficient and enjoyable recycling experience. For large-scale recycling of beverage containers, TOMRA R1 is up to five times faster than using a single-feed solution, since containers do not need to be inserted one by one.

In addition, TOMRA R1 helps attract consumers to the retail locations that host the machines, with stores on average seeing a 33% rise in consumer sessions and an 86% increase in containers returned.

Additional Spend

A recent consumer survey found that 87% of recycling consumers spend their deposit refund in store toward their next grocery purchase, so recycling customers not only bring footfall to stores, but also revenue.

In addition, close to half (46%) would like to use multi-feed reverse vending, with this rate even higher in Sweden, Norway and Germany where TOMRA R1 is already available.

'Setting A New Standard'

“Retailers and consumers alike have embraced the more convenient and engaging recycling experience that multi-feed reverse vending offers,” explained Jonas Døvik, product manager for multi-feed solutions. “Multi-feed returns are setting a new standard in how consumers recycle and it is exciting to see TOMRA R1 adopted in so many locations.”

At last year’s EuroShop trade fair, TOMRA unveiled a new multi-feed concept, suitable for a wider range of stores, of all sizes. The next generation to follow TOMRA R1 offers a smaller physical footprint and is compatible with all TOMRA backroom solutions for increased flexibility and store layout options.

TOMRA R1s are installed in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Scotland, Ireland, Austria, Czech Republic, Portugal, Romania and the United States. The locations of all TOMRA R1 reverse vending machines can be viewed at r1.tomra.com.