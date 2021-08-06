ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

UK Court Dismisses Oatly’s Trademark Infringement Claim Against Glebe Farm

Published on Aug 6 2021 10:14 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: UK / Trademark / Oatly / Glebe Farm

UK Court Dismisses Oatly’s Trademark Infringement Claim Against Glebe Farm

A UK court has dismissed Swedish oat drink giant Oatly’s claims of trademark infringement and passing off against British oat milk producer Glebe Farm.

The case was based on the use of the branding ‘PureOaty’ on Glebe Farm’s gluten-free oat milk.

The court hearing examined wide-ranging aspects of alleged relevant intellectual property, including choice of language and typefaces, the use of the colour blue, and the detail of a coffee cup appearing on the PureOaty pack.

The judge ruled out any likelihood of confusion between the PureOaty name and look of the carton, and any of the Oatly trademarks.

Further, the judge ruled against Oatly’s allegation that Glebe Farm intended to gain some unfair advantage, and having reviewed all the evidence and contemporaneous documents, was fully satisfied that there was no intention as attributed by Oatly.

'We Have Done Nothing Wrong'

Phillip Rayner, owner and managing director of Glebe Farm, said, “We have had the threat of this court case - which has pitched our challenger brand against Oatly’s multinational business - looming over us for more than a year.

“We have always felt certain that we have done nothing wrong, and we were determined to fight Oatly’s claims that our brands were similar - something that is now proven to be wrong. You only need to look at the two products and packaging side by side to appreciate how different these brands are, and how unnecessary this legal action was.”

Advertisement

Rayner also added that the company appreciates the huge support that PureOaty and Glebe Farm received from around the world, including 130,000 signatures on a change.org petition related to the matter.

He also emphasised that Glebe Farm never intended to be “an Oatly clone” and took pride in its product.

“It is enormously gratifying that the judge has ruled in our favour, and to see that smaller independent companies can fight back and win,” he said.

In May of this year, Oatly Group AB, which counts celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Natalie Portman among its backers, raised $1.4 billion in its US initial public offering.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Packaging news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Waitrose Parent Increases Annual Salaries For LGV Drivers To Tackle Shortage

Waitrose Parent Increases Annual Salaries For LGV Drivers To Tackle Shortage
Infarm To Open Second Vertical Farm In The UK

Infarm To Open Second Vertical Farm In The UK
Asda Partners With Pampers To Offer Free Nappies For Pre-Term Babies

Asda Partners With Pampers To Offer Free Nappies For Pre-Term Babies
Morrisons Shares Hit Eight-Year High Ahead Of Expected Bidding Battle

Morrisons Shares Hit Eight-Year High Ahead Of Expected Bidding Battle
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Packaging And Design

Lidl Italia Pledges To Further Reduce Plastic Packaging Fri, 6 Aug 2021

Lidl Italia Pledges To Further Reduce Plastic Packaging
Mondi Unveils New Corrugated Packaging Solutions Thu, 5 Aug 2021

Mondi Unveils New Corrugated Packaging Solutions
Refresco To Acquire Three Facilities From Coca-Cola In The US Wed, 4 Aug 2021

Refresco To Acquire Three Facilities From Coca-Cola In The US
Ardagh Posts Double-Digit Growth In Revenue, Boosted By Higher Shipments Wed, 4 Aug 2021

Ardagh Posts Double-Digit Growth In Revenue, Boosted By Higher Shipments
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN