Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Wholesaler Metro Enters Second Year Of Collaboration With Plastic Bank

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

German wholesaler Metro AG has commenced the second year of its multi-year collaboration with Plastic Bank to recover plastic waste before it reaches the oceans and improve the lives of vulnerable communities in coastal regions.

The partners aim to collect around 45 million plastic bottles this year, which is equivalent to 900 tonnes of plastic waste before they enter the oceans.

Since its launch in June 2021, the initiative has collected over 65 million plastic bottles and expects to exceed 100 million this year.

The Metro Plastic Initiative unites Metro customers, suppliers, and Plastic Bank and is being implemented in many countries across the world where the wholesaler operates.

'Collective Action'

Veronika Pountcheva, senior vice-president of corporate responsibility at Metro AG, said, “Raising awareness and fighting the plastic pollution is a big task and needs collective action. We are therefore honoured to partner with Plastic Bank to address environmental and social challenges to reduce plastic waste.

“We are very happy with the growing engagement of our suppliers, which helped us save more than 1,300 tonnes of plastic from entering the world’s oceans since we started.”

The collaboration with Plastic Bank will be renewed successively in Metro stores worldwide with a dedicated commercial campaign across all channels, the wholesaler noted.

Read More: Wholesale Giant Metro Sees First-Quarter Sales Up By A Fifth

Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank, co-founded in 2013 by CEO David Katz and CTO Shaun Frankson, builds and nurtures ethical collection communities where members exchange plastic for benefits that improve the quality of life of coastal communities.

Exchanges are recorded through a blockchain-secured platform that enables traceable collection of plastic, secures income, and verifies reporting, the company noted.

The collected material is processed into Social Plastic feedstock for reuse in products and packaging.

“We’re beyond thrilled to extend our partnership with METRO’s Plastic Initiative for a second year”, said David Katz, founder and CEO of Plastic Bank.

“Together with Metro, we have inspired its customers, suppliers and retailers with choices that helped pave a path out of pollution and poverty for vulnerable coastal communities.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Huhtamaki Breaks Ground On Fibre Manufacturing Expansion In US
2
Packaging And Design

Hain Celestial’s North American Business Joins How2Recycle
3
Packaging And Design

Stora Enso Considering €400m Investment In Belgium
4
Packaging And Design

M&S Launches Refillable Cleaning And Laundry Product Trial
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com