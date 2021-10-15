ESM Magazine

Aldi Nord Offers Sustainable Coffee

Published on Oct 15 2021 7:25 AM in Private Label tagged: Aldi Nord / 'Beast from the East' / World News / Sweet Brazil Coffee / sustainable coffee / IDESAM / Apuí Agroforestry Coffee Project

Aldi Nord is expanding its coffee range to include a sustainable type of coffee with 'Sweet Brazil' coffee to its private-label brand Gourmet Finest Cuisine.

The sales of the product promotes sustainable coffee cultivation in the Amazon region, the discounter added.

Sustainable Coffee

The project, organised by IDESAM organisation, will see proceeds from the sales of the product go directly into the 'Apuí Agroforestry Coffee Project' in the Amazon rainforest.

The reforestation of the Apuí region, which is repeatedly affected by forest fires, supports local coffee cultivation, and promotes sustainable development in the region.

"We are pleased that we are offering our customers a product with our 'Sweet Brazil' coffee that they can purchase to make a simple contribution to climate protection," said Tobias Heinbockel, managing director category management at Aldi Nord.

The focus of the project is, among other things, the afforestation of damaged areas and the restoration of a healthy ecosystem.

In addition, the local coffee farmers are supported by infrastructure projects in order to improve the coffee quality in a targeted manner and thus facilitate their market access.

As a result, the farming families achieve higher yields overall and have a long-term perspective.

The 'Sweet Brazil' coffee is Rainforest Alliance certified and comes from the Minas Gerais region.

Sweet Brazil At Aldi Nord

The new product adds a full-bodied, sweet type of coffee to Aldi Nord's product offering for the winter months.

A 1,000 gram pack is priced at €8.99, and will be rolled out across all Aldi Nord branches by the end of the year, while stocks last.

