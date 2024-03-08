Aldi Nord Raises Salaries Of Employees Covered By Collective Agreements

Aldi Nord is increasing the salaries of more than 39,000 retail employees covered by collective agreements in Germany.

The employees have been waiting for an agreement in the collective bargaining dispute for more than a year, the discounter said in a statement.

Aldi Nord will adjust the collective remuneration of retail employees in Germany again before the conclusion of collective bargaining.

The monthly collectively agreed gross remuneration will increase in the coming months, depending on the respective tariff area, the company noted.

With an increase of 5.3% for the financial year 2023, which was already made in October 2023, the total increase adds up to 10%.

The discounter will decide about raising the monthly remuneration of trainees and junior staff at the beginning of the new training year in autumn.

Once the collective bargaining round in retail has been concluded, the voluntary advance payment will be fully offset against the negotiated increases in the respective areas, Aldi Nord noted.

Logistics Optimisation

Elsewhere, Aldi Nord plans to close two regional companies as part of an initiative to optimise its logistics structure in East Westphalia and southern Lower Saxony as well as in parts of Saxony-Anhalt and Hesse.

Aldi Nord will close its regional companies in Rinteln and Salzgitter at the turn of the year 2024/2025, it said in a statement.

The discounter noted that the quality of supply for customers will remain at the usual level with neighbouring regional companies taking over the responsibility of around 146 Aldi outlets in the region.

“In the coming months, we will concentrate on finding solutions for the affected employees from administration and logistics in the two regional companies,” said Florian Scholbeck, managing director group communications.