More Than 100 Farms Join Aldi-Backed Funding Programme By Naturland

More than 100 farms have registered for Für mehr Artenvielfalta (For more biodiversity) – a Naturland funding programme supported by Aldi as an exclusive partner.

The programme provides support to Naturland farmers who implement additional measures for biodiversity, the company noted.

In 2023, Aldi and Naturland teamed up to launch the Für mehr Artenvielfalta funding programme.

It helps organic farmers in creating new habitats for various species, such as insects and birds.

"We are pleased to have Aldi as a strong partner at our side, who makes organic products in Naturland quality widely available. With our funding programme, we support our farmers in achieving even more concrete improvements for biodiversity and the climate," stated Wilhelm Heilmann, managing director of Naturland Zeichen GmbH.

Pilot Project

Ten companies participated in the initiative in the pilot phase, which saw the implementation of biodiversity-promoting measures on an area the size of 185 football pitches.

In the coming months, Aldi and Naturland plan to expand this area and the programme.

Erik Döbele, managing director for buying and customer interaction at Aldi Süd added, "The partnership with Naturland is a logical step for the further development of our organic range and an important sign for more biodiversity.

"We are very pleased that the Naturland support program has been well received by the agricultural sector and that more and more measures to promote biodiversity are being implemented."

Aldi finances the funding programme by paying a part of the proceeds to Naturland for every Naturland-certified product sold across its stores.

Participating farmers receive financial support to expand their measures for more biodiversity and this commitment is made featured on the products with the 'Für mehr Artenvielfalta' label.

It gives customers the opportunity to directly support eco-friendly measures by purchasing Naturland-certified products.

'Organic Strategy'

Lars Kürten, managing director of procurement at Aldi Nord, stated, "The cooperation with Naturland is an essential part of our organic strategy. With the 'Für mehr Artenvielfalta' funding programme, we offer additional added value for the environment and our customers. We see this as confirmation that we are setting a new, higher standard for organic products with a strong partner like Naturland."

Over 20% of the organic standard range at Aldi is already certified according to Naturland's guidelines.

The measures implemented in the programme include the cultivation of clover grass, wintering catch crops to promote wildlife, and planting new hedges.

These help is creating habitats, places of refuge, and food sources for insects, soil organisms, and various birds and mammals.

The programme also implements measures to promote soil fertility and water retention and contribute to greater climate protection, such as planting hedges to bind CO2 from the atmosphere and reducing CO2 emissions.