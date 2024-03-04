Aldi Rebrands Own-Brand Coffee Range In Portugal

German discount retailer Aldi has rolled out the Barissimo coffee brand in Portugal as part of a rebranding process of its private-label coffee SKUs, including the Moreno and Markus brands.

This change is part of an international project, that aims to standardise the discounter's brands, so all customers, when visiting an Aldi Nord Group store, can recognise the brand.

The new brand, which features a simpler and more current design, as well as new packaging, caters to the daily needs of consumers, allowing everyone to be a barista at home, in an affordable way.

Daniel da Silva, managing director of category management at Aldi Portugal, added, “Our brands are one of our main differentiators and it is through them that we are able to offer our customers reliable products at low prices. Thus, Barissimo is now our new coffee brand, which not only has a more modern look, but its offer has the same flavour and quality as always.”

Barissimo

Barissimo offers an extensive range of different flavours and varieties of coffee (Ristretto, Lungo, Espresso, Decaf, Cimbalino) for a perfect cup of coffee, and also different formats, such as beans, ground coffee, and capsules - compatible with different machines (Nespresso, Dolce Gusto, Delta Q).

Many Barissimo products are produced by Markus Kaffee, an Aldi Nord Group company that manufactures and supplies coffee products, distributed through Aldi stores in different countries.

The coffee is subject to rigorous quality control processes, from cultivation to the final product, the discounter added. All coffee products produced for the brand are tested by independent and accredited quality control laboratories.

Additionally, most Barissimo coffee products are certified by the Rainforest Alliance, and the packaging of some of the new brand's products also contains the 'Produced in Portugal' seal, indicating that roasting and packaging takes place in Portugal, despite the raw material sourced from several countries.