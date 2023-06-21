Aldi Süd's 'Nur Nur Natur' Launches Media Campaign

Aldi Süd has announced the launch of a 'comprehensive campaign' to promote its recently-launched organic brand 'Nur Nur Natur.'

The brand, which has been on the shelves of all around 2,000 Aldi Süd branches across Germany since June 5, and will be backed by a major digital-first campaign, which will take place online and on social media channels.

The campaign will be supplemented by OOH and print.

Campaign Spot

In the campaign spot, customers are taken on a flight through various landscape scenarios with the help of a zoom effect, ending up at 'Mother Nature's breakfast table.'

The discounter said the video goes back to the 'core' of the creative concept and shows that with the new Nur Nur Natur brand, you 'can't get any closer to nature'.

The video will be integrated into various digital channels, as well as being broadcast in cinemas.

'Diverse Target Group'

"With Nur Nur Natur, we have brought an Aldi Süd own brand to our 2,000 branches, which stands for gentle processing, good taste and the highest quality in its purest form," said Christian Göbel, group director for customer interaction at Aldi Süd. "We are also focusing on exactly these attributes in the campaign.

"With our campaign, we are addressing a diverse target group, which is essentially united by the desire for high-quality organic products at reasonable prices."

