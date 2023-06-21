52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Aldi Süd's 'Nur Nur Natur' Launches Media Campaign

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Aldi Süd has announced the launch of a 'comprehensive campaign' to promote its recently-launched organic brand 'Nur Nur Natur.'

The brand, which has been on the shelves of all around 2,000 Aldi Süd branches across Germany since June 5, and will be backed by a major digital-first campaign, which will take place online and on social media channels.

The campaign will be supplemented by OOH and print.

Campaign Spot

In the campaign spot, customers are taken on a flight through various landscape scenarios with the help of a zoom effect, ending up at 'Mother Nature's breakfast table.'

The discounter said the video goes back to the 'core' of the creative concept and shows that with the new Nur Nur Natur brand, you 'can't get any closer to nature'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video will be integrated into various digital channels, as well as being broadcast in cinemas.

'Diverse Target Group'

"With Nur Nur Natur, we have brought an Aldi Süd own brand to our 2,000 branches, which stands for gentle processing, good taste and the highest quality in its purest form," said Christian Göbel, group director for customer interaction at Aldi Süd. "We are also focusing on exactly these attributes in the campaign.

"With our campaign, we are addressing a diverse target group, which is essentially united by the desire for high-quality organic products at reasonable prices."

Read More: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Aldi Süd

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private Label news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Carrefour Italia Opens Terre d’Italia Flagship Store In Milan
2
Private Label

Ainhoa Oyarbide Mendieta Explores Eroski's Private Label Strategy
3
Private Label

Tânia Lucas On How Portugal's MC Is Using Private Label To Its Advantage
4
Private Label

Michael Gscheidlinger Shares Insights Into ALDI Italia's Private-Label Approach
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com