Aldi Suisse Introduces New Organic Milk And Dairy Product Line

Aldi Suisse has introduced a new private-label organic brand consisting of milk, dairy products, and eggs sourced from antibiotic-free dairy farming.

The core principles of the Retour aux Sources brand are ‘quantifiable sustainability, transparency down to the farm, fairness and top quality.’

The first 24 SKUs in the dairy, meat and egg categories have gone on sale in all 277 Aldi stores across Switzerland.

An expansion of the Retour aux Sources assortment, with fruits and vegetables, cereals and chicken, is also planned for later this year.

Bio Suisse Guidelines

The brand adheres to strict Bio Suisse guidelines, as all products are sourced from Bio Suisse-certified companies.

In addition, the products meet and, in certain cases, even exceed the Prüf Nach! sustainability and transparency standards.

All milk and milk products are produced entirely without the use of antibiotics – a first for Switzerland.

In meat production for the brand, grazing and the opportunity for the animals to go outdoors at any time are mandatory, while in terms of dairy and egg production, at least 12% of the farmland is dedicated to the promotion of biodiversity.

The Retour aux Sources website allows customers to trace all products online, from processing to the individual farms where the raw materials are produced.

Another key aspect of the new brand is fairness towards growers and breeders, while regular evaluations and controls of organic farms are carried out by the Swiss Institute for Agroecology.