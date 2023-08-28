Arnold Schwarzenegger Named As The Face Of Lidl's DIY Brand

Action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger has been named as the new face of Lidl's Parkside home improvement brand, in several European markets.

Under the motto 'You got this', the Terminator star features in TV and social media commercials for the range, which includes a range of DIY and home maintenance tools – around 800 items in total.

'Strength, Ambition, Practicality

In a statement, Lidl said that Arnold Schwarzenegger 'goes perfectly' with the products of the Parkside range, with words such as 'strength, ambition, practicality and cool attitude' associated with him.

"I'm here to talk about my tools for success," Schwarzenegger says in the commercial. "Anything I've ever built was because I had the power in the palm of my hands, just like you. I was not afraid to fail, to think outside the box – I built a new box."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tackling Plastic Waste

It's not the first time that the movie star has dipped his toe into the world of retail and FMCG – in 2019, he teamed up with SodaStream on a marketing campaign to encourage businesses and consumers to tackle plastic waste.

"Plastic waste is one of the biggest global threats, and if we fail to take swift and effective action against the flood of plastic, we will go under," the former governor of California commented at the time.

Lidl Turns 50

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first Lidl store opening in Germany, with the discounter running a series of events over the course of the year, under the banner ‘50 Jahre mehr als günstig’ (‘50 years more than cheap’).

Lidl’s first outlet opened in Ludwigshafen-Mundenheim, near Mannheim, in 1973.