Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Asda Adds Soups, Pasta, Sauces To Extra Special Range

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

UK retailer Asda has unveiled a selection of new products and flavours as part of its Extra Special private-label range.

The updated offering includes new Extra Special filled pasta and Extra Special soup SKUs, as well as new Extra Special Pasta sauces.

The products will be available in-store and online from this month.

According to the retailer, the Extra Special range is 'perfect for creating a restaurant-standard meal at home, without the fuss.'

Filled Pastas And Sauces

Asda's new Extra Special Filled Pastas are made in Lombardy using a special blend of soft wheat flour and durum wheat semolina.

The pastas are made with free-range eggs and are priced at £3 (€3.43) per pack.

The range includes Extra Special Burrata, Roasted Cherry Tomato, and Basil Ravioli, Extra Special Porcini Mushroom and Truffle Mezzelune, Extra Special Butternut Squash and Pine Nut Girasole, and Extra Special Nduja and Red Pepper Ravioli.

Launching alongside these brand-new pastas is a range of new, Mediterranean-inspired pasta sauces, the retailer added.

Priced at £2.50 (€2.91), the range of sauces includes Extra Special Nduja and Mascarpone Sauce, Extra Special Creamy Chestnut Mushroom and Truffle Sauce, Extra Special Chargrilled Mediterranean Vegetable Sauce, and Extra Special Basil Pesto.

Extra Special Soups Range

Elsewhere, the hearty new Extra Special Soups aim to keep consumers warm during the winter months, Asda said.

Containing various vegetables and priced at £2.75 (€3.20) each, the new SKUs include a Sweet Potato, Butternut Squash, Coconut, and Chilli soup, which is infused with fragrant lemongrass and coriander leaf, and a Chicken, Chorizo & Butterbean soup, which is blended with risotto rice.

Other products include Extra Special Petit Pois, and Ham Hock Soup, and Extra Special Creamy Mushroom Risotto Soup.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

European Private Label Awards 2023 – Everything You Need To Know
2
Private Label

Quick Commerce Operator Gorillas Expands Private-Label Ranges
3
Private Label

Kaufland Cuts Sugar, Salt, Fat From Over 300 Own-Brand Products
4
Private Label

Private Label Ousting Big Brands As Cost-Of-Living Crisis Grows
5
Private Label

Price Caps On Basic Goods In Netto, Bilka, Føtex Extended Until Year End
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com