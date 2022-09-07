Asda Adds Soups, Pasta, Sauces To Extra Special Range

UK retailer Asda has unveiled a selection of new products and flavours as part of its Extra Special private-label range.

The updated offering includes new Extra Special filled pasta and Extra Special soup SKUs, as well as new Extra Special Pasta sauces.

The products will be available in-store and online from this month.

According to the retailer, the Extra Special range is 'perfect for creating a restaurant-standard meal at home, without the fuss.'

Filled Pastas And Sauces

Asda's new Extra Special Filled Pastas are made in Lombardy using a special blend of soft wheat flour and durum wheat semolina.

The pastas are made with free-range eggs and are priced at £3 (€3.43) per pack.

The range includes Extra Special Burrata, Roasted Cherry Tomato, and Basil Ravioli, Extra Special Porcini Mushroom and Truffle Mezzelune, Extra Special Butternut Squash and Pine Nut Girasole, and Extra Special Nduja and Red Pepper Ravioli.

Launching alongside these brand-new pastas is a range of new, Mediterranean-inspired pasta sauces, the retailer added.

Priced at £2.50 (€2.91), the range of sauces includes Extra Special Nduja and Mascarpone Sauce, Extra Special Creamy Chestnut Mushroom and Truffle Sauce, Extra Special Chargrilled Mediterranean Vegetable Sauce, and Extra Special Basil Pesto.

Extra Special Soups Range

Elsewhere, the hearty new Extra Special Soups aim to keep consumers warm during the winter months, Asda said.

Containing various vegetables and priced at £2.75 (€3.20) each, the new SKUs include a Sweet Potato, Butternut Squash, Coconut, and Chilli soup, which is infused with fragrant lemongrass and coriander leaf, and a Chicken, Chorizo & Butterbean soup, which is blended with risotto rice.

Other products include Extra Special Petit Pois, and Ham Hock Soup, and Extra Special Creamy Mushroom Risotto Soup.

