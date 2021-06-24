Buying Group EMD AG Names New President

Published on Jun 24 2021 8:25 AM in Private Label tagged: European Marketing Distribution / EMD AG / Pfäffikon / Johan Neuman

Swiss-based buying group European Marketing Distribution AG has announced the appointment of Johan Neuman as its new president.

Neuman, who is the general manager for private label at Dagab, the purchasing and logistics arm of Sweden's Axfood, was named as the new president at an EMD Shareholder Meeting.

Strengthened Alliance

“The continuity of our alliance builds trust amongst members and towards the industry," Neuman said of his appointment. "I look forward to a further strengthened network and increased activity in partnership with the suppliers.”

He replaces Maniele Tasca in the role, who has held the position since 2017. Tasca will retain his position on the EMD board of directors.

Procurement And Development

According to an EMD statement, Neuman is an 'outstanding expert in the procurement and development of high-performing private labels', and since his appointment to EMD's board of directors in 2007, has proven himself as 'one of the key initiators' of EMD's private label range.

The group also thanked Tasca for his 'extremely constructive and future-oriented guidance' across two terms as president.

The group has also announced a new appointment to its board of directors, with Dmitry Bogod, chief commercial and marketing officer at Russian EMD member Lenta being appointed to the board, replacing Jaap van Vreden.

As well as Tasca and Bogod, the EMD board of directors also includes Jaime Rodriguez (Euromadi), Franz Friedrich Müller (Markant) and Dick Roozen (Superunie).

Pfäffikon, Switzerland-based EMD boasts member companies in 20 countries in Europe, Asia and Oceania, including banners such as Kaufland, Dagrofa, Superunie, Lenta, Euromadi and Homeplus.

