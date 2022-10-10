Subscribe Login
Private Label

Carrefour Polska Launches New Vegan Private-Label Range Sensation Vegetal

Carrefour Polska has expanded its vegan offering with the launch of a new own-brand product range, Sensation Vegetal.

The new brand is aimed at people who lead a healthy lifestyle, care for animal welfare and are looking for plant-based meat alternatives, the retailer noted.

The products sold under the brand are sourced from Polish suppliers and are made with plant-based raw materials.

The Sensation Vegetal range includes four variants of hummus and 10 ready meals and most SKUs have received category A in the Nutri-Score system.

Sensation Vegetal

Katarzyna Zaręba-Tremelet, manager of the product categories group - Fresh Products Private Label and Strategic Projects at Carrefour Polska, said, "We are glad that the offer of meatless products in our stores is constantly expanding as part of our own brand. The Sensation Vegetal line is intended not only for vegans and vegetarians.

"These high-quality products of Polish origin, available at affordable prices, will satisfy the palate of every person who cares about conscious nutrition."

Carrefour Polska already offers more than 40 products for vegetarians and nearly 550 vegan items. It includes, among others, burgers based on pea protein, vegetable sausages, vegetable gyros and ducats based on millet and mushrooms, or based on chickpeas.

By the end of 2022, Carrefour will offer 30 private-label vegan products, including cold cuts, plant-based drinks, yoghurts and other dairy substitutes, spreads or tofu, the retailer added.

In August of this year, the retailer launched a vegetable beer range in Poland, which it claims is a first of its kind in the country.

Article by Dayeeta Das.

