Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Co-op Introduces New Food-To-Go Products, Reduces Packaging

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

British convenience retailer Co-op has re-launched its food-to-go range for summer, introducing new products and reducing packaging.

Products to be added include Thai Bang Bang noodle salad, chicken Katsu Bento box, halloumi flatbread, spinach and pine nut falafel wrap, Coronation Chicken sub roll, and a wide range of new sandwiches, wraps, salads and sushi SKUs.

Lunchtime Ready

Commenting, Sam Griffiths, product development manager at Co-op said, “We’ve added a wide range of products to our food-to-go section this summer, perfect for all types of lunches. Influenced by traditional rolls from Japan, we’re particularly excited about our new the range of sushi.

“We’ve also seen a huge rise in demand for sushi, most likely driven by lockdown as consumers couldn’t easily make it for themselves at home. The new range now offers a huge variety to both our customers and members, that they are able to pick up on the go.”

Non-Essential Plastic

The company, which aims to remove nearly 274 tonnes of non-essential plastic, cardboard and film from its stores, has already banned all single-use plastic cutlery in favour of wooden sporks.

Commenting on the group's packaging reduction efforts, Robert Thompson, packaging manager at the Co-op said, “We're really pleased that we’ve managed to remove a significant amount of plastic, cardboard and film on our food-to-go products, which will reduce the amount of packaging in our stores by over 270 tons.

"Our teams have worked hard to deliver what is a really positive step forward for packaging, delivering the same fantastic sandwiches and salads as sustainably as possible.”

Read More: The Private-Label Issue – Co-op

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Nikita Naz Siddique. For more private-label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Features

The Private-Label Issue – SPAR Hungary
2
Features

The Private-Label Issue – Delhaize
3
Features

Private Brand Innovation Needs To Come To The Fore, Says Daymon
4
Private Label

M&S’s Goodmove Launches On The Sports Edit
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com