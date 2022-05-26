Co-op Introduces New Food-To-Go Products, Reduces Packaging

British convenience retailer Co-op has re-launched its food-to-go range for summer, introducing new products and reducing packaging.

Products to be added include Thai Bang Bang noodle salad, chicken Katsu Bento box, halloumi flatbread, spinach and pine nut falafel wrap, Coronation Chicken sub roll, and a wide range of new sandwiches, wraps, salads and sushi SKUs.

Lunchtime Ready

Commenting, Sam Griffiths, product development manager at Co-op said, “We’ve added a wide range of products to our food-to-go section this summer, perfect for all types of lunches. Influenced by traditional rolls from Japan, we’re particularly excited about our new the range of sushi.

“We’ve also seen a huge rise in demand for sushi, most likely driven by lockdown as consumers couldn’t easily make it for themselves at home. The new range now offers a huge variety to both our customers and members, that they are able to pick up on the go.”

Non-Essential Plastic

The company, which aims to remove nearly 274 tonnes of non-essential plastic, cardboard and film from its stores, has already banned all single-use plastic cutlery in favour of wooden sporks.

Commenting on the group's packaging reduction efforts, Robert Thompson, packaging manager at the Co-op said, “We're really pleased that we’ve managed to remove a significant amount of plastic, cardboard and film on our food-to-go products, which will reduce the amount of packaging in our stores by over 270 tons.

"Our teams have worked hard to deliver what is a really positive step forward for packaging, delivering the same fantastic sandwiches and salads as sustainably as possible.”

Read More: The Private-Label Issue – Co-op

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Nikita Naz Siddique. For more private-label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.