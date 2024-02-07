52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Asda To Open More Than 100 Convenience Stores In February

By Robert McHugh
British retailer Asda plans to open 110 Asda Express convenience stores in February.

This will be a record for a single month for Asda, the retailer noted and added that it will put Asda on track to reach 1,000 UK stores in total for the first time.

Expansion

Asda will convert 109 former convenience stores acquired from the Co-op and EG Group to Asda Express in February (with one additional organic opening).

The retailer noted it is part of a multi-million pound investment and will help Asda in its strategy to become the second largest grocery retailer in the UK.

'Transformational Month'

"February is a transformational month for programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites," said Andy Perry, vice president of convenience at Asda.

"The teams have worked at pace to reach this point, and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK,” Perry added.

The new stores opening in February are located across the UK, from the Isle of Skye in the Hebrides, to Plymouth in Devon and Ipswich in Suffolk.

Many stores are opening in locations across southern England, an area where Asda said it has traditionally been underrepresented.

New Record

Asda claims the expansion allows it to continue to deliver on its programme to convert all 470 convenience outlets acquired from the Co-op and EG Group to Asda Express before the end of March.

The supermarket had converted 259 sites by the end of January, in addition to the eight Asda Express sites that are already open.

