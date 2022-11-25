Co-op UK Launches Ever Ground Coffee SKUs For 'At-Home' Use

UK retailer The Co-operative has launched a new version of its Ever Ground coffee brand that can be prepared at home.

The retailer has added two new 100% Fairtrade coffee SKUs, Whole Bean and Ground Coffee, which are available in Co-op and NISA stores across the UK.

The brand, launched in 2020, was previously only available as an 'on-the-go' drink from coffee vending machines in Co-op stores.

Grace Bowker, own-brand planning manager at Co-op, said, "We’re thrilled to be bringing Ever Ground to the shelves for the first time following the success of our hot drinks launch in 2020.

"Our customers and members have already really resonated with our new brand as it not only makes delicious coffee, but the range is sourced on Fairtrade terms which means standing with farmers for fairness and equality, in countries such as Ethiopia, Brazil and Colombia."

The Range

The Ever Ground Whole Bean (200g/£3.50) and Ground Coffee (200g, £3.50) are full-bodied blends of arabica beans, sourced on Fairtrade terms, Co-op noted.

It offers a barista-style coffee experience and 100% Fairtrade ensures a better quality of life for farmers, as well as their families and communities, and the implementation of sustainable farming methods.

The launch follows the rollout of two chilled ready-to-drink Ever Ground coffee SKUs, the Ever Ground Latte (250ml) and Oat Latte (250ml).

It was initially launched exclusively for festival-goers this summer before being rolled out to stores and is now available in select stores across the UK.

Kerrina Thorogood, commercial director, Fairtrade Foundation, said, “We’re delighted with Co-op’s Ever Ground range, which not only tastes delicious but is the latest example of their pioneering support for Fairtrade farmers.

"This new line provides the perfect blend of fairer prices and investment for hardworking coffee-growing communities so they can continue to produce quality beans and look after their natural environment.”

