Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Continente BIO Expands Kombucha Range

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Portuguese retailer Continente has expanded its kombucha range with the addition of two new SKUs in raspberry and coconut flavours.

Part of the Continente BIO range, the product is free from preservatives or sweeteners and is produced using natural flavours and probiotics.

Kombucha offers an alternative to soft drinks and alcoholic beverages, the Portuguese retailer noted.

Ana Alves, commercial director of private brands at Sonae MC, said, “Continente BIO Kombuchas are the best-selling Kombucha references in all Continente shops, proving that the consumer trusts the private brand and that the democratisation of organic, quality products at low prices is driving category growth.

“Since the launch of Continente kombuchas, we've noticed a growth in this beverage segment above 25%.”

Kombucha

Obtained through the fermentation of tea, usually black or green, kombucha is a carbonated drink with a slightly acidic taste, similar to apple cider.

Probiotics in the drink improve intestinal transit, lactose metabolism, and immune response.

Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce inflammation in the intestines and Crohn's disease.

The drink is also beneficial in reducing blood cholesterol levels and the risk of cardiovascular disease, and in the prevention and treatment of diabetes, obesity, anxiety and depression.

Alves added, “We are very proud with this innovative product that reinforces the Continente BIO brand. We continue to work to meet the needs of customers, who are increasingly demanding and aware of their consumption habits.

“We are the leading organic products brand in Portugal, with a diversified offer of quality products, with organic certification, always at the lowest prices.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Private Label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Coop Sweden Announces New Store Format
2
Drinks

British Brewer Marston's Sees Drop In Like-For-Like Sales
3
Retail

Auchan Portugal Expands Customer Experience With 'Auchan Live'
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com