Continente BIO Expands Kombucha Range

Portuguese retailer Continente has expanded its kombucha range with the addition of two new SKUs in raspberry and coconut flavours.

Part of the Continente BIO range, the product is free from preservatives or sweeteners and is produced using natural flavours and probiotics.

Kombucha offers an alternative to soft drinks and alcoholic beverages, the Portuguese retailer noted.

Ana Alves, commercial director of private brands at Sonae MC, said, “Continente BIO Kombuchas are the best-selling Kombucha references in all Continente shops, proving that the consumer trusts the private brand and that the democratisation of organic, quality products at low prices is driving category growth.

“Since the launch of Continente kombuchas, we've noticed a growth in this beverage segment above 25%.”

Kombucha

Obtained through the fermentation of tea, usually black or green, kombucha is a carbonated drink with a slightly acidic taste, similar to apple cider.

Probiotics in the drink improve intestinal transit, lactose metabolism, and immune response.

Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce inflammation in the intestines and Crohn's disease.

The drink is also beneficial in reducing blood cholesterol levels and the risk of cardiovascular disease, and in the prevention and treatment of diabetes, obesity, anxiety and depression.

Alves added, “We are very proud with this innovative product that reinforces the Continente BIO brand. We continue to work to meet the needs of customers, who are increasingly demanding and aware of their consumption habits.

“We are the leading organic products brand in Portugal, with a diversified offer of quality products, with organic certification, always at the lowest prices.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Private Label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.