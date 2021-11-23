Subscribe Login
Private Label

Continente Launches Premium Dry Fruits Range

Portuguese retailer Continente has launched a range of premium dried fruits under the 'Os Originals' brand.

The range, exclusive to Continente stores, offers Pistachio with Flor de Sal, Toasted Almond, Cashew from Mozambique Raw, Walnut with Chili and Salt Dos Himalaias or Pinhão Nacional, among others.

The brand focuses on the quality of the origin of the ingredients in each segment and plans to launch more products, recipes and formats at competitive prices.

Product Categories

Products in the 'Os Originals' range are organised into categories and each is associated with a colour.

Green represents natural dried fruit, orange is for seasoned dried fruit, purple for dehydrated dried fruit, and golden corresponds to the seasonal ranges.

The brand aims to democratise the consumption of quality dried fruit with a differentiating character that is accessible to all.

The move aims to encourage access to nutritionally balanced, unprocessed products, which provide a healthy indulgence.

It comes at a time when Portuguese consumers are getting increasingly conscious of the importance of their food and its impact on health and the environment.

Continente parent, Sonae reported a 32.5% jump in its third-quarter net profit, supported by solid sales after the gradual easing of the coronavirus restrictions.

It posted a net profit of €96 million ($111.01 million) in July-September, when the country continued the process of gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions, and sales of its food retail unit Sonae MC grew 5.3% to €1.38 billion.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das.

