Covirán Expands Private Label Offer, Updates Design

Spanish retail cooperative Covirán has added thirty new healthy and sustainable SKUs to its private-label brand offering.

The new product additions include a dairy-free cheese alternative, a rice and almond drink, brown rice, spray oil, a range of spices, and much more.

The group has also improved the performance of its cleaning products, including offering a greater variety of laundry detergent, fabric softener, and dishwasher SKUs.

Boasting some 1,345 private label SKUs in Spain and 1,141 in Portugal, the cooperative has also made significant changes to the design of its packaging to make it more attractive and offer more information to customers.

Quality-Price Ratio

Covirán's president, José Antonio Benito, said that the Spanish cooperative is committed to offering items with good quality-price ratios that can compete in terms of innovation, especially in light of the current economic climate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The majority of the own-brand products it offers are dry food items, and sales of these grew by 10.1% in 2022, the retailer noted.

In addition to the redesign of its packaging, Covirán has also introduced a QR code on its products that contains information about the composition and, in some cases, recipes. This is part of the cooperative's efforts to improve the image of its brand and revalue its products.

Covirán collaborates closely with manufacturers who are committed to social and environmental responsibility and who have introduced changes related to the improvement of product packaging to facilitate recycling. All companies rely on certifications to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of their services or products.

Read More: Spain's Covirán Tests New Supermarket Model