Daymon To Launch Optimizer Brand Assessment Tool

Daymon is launching the Optimizer Brand Assessment, a self-assessment questionnaire designed for retailers to enhance their Private Brand Programme.

The strength of a retailer is shown to be tightly tied to its Private Brand Programme. Private brands put retailers aside from the competition by differentiating the offer.

They help maximise the opportunity to capture customers and create consumer loyalty, thereby driving profitability.

This new proprietary tool will provide any retailer useful insights on its current areas of strength, and pinpoint potential areas of improvement that can take their Private Brand Programme to the next level.

Daymon Optimizer Brand Assessment is a proprietary tool based on Daymon’s Private Brand Assessment Framework, and it consists of a self-assessment questionnaire with several statements, divided into key chapters.

The key chapters are Culture and Organisation, Strategy, Planning and Execution and Monitoring.

Each chapter has specific key drivers that can help analyse a company’s current reality and close the gaps that hamper the success of private brands.

After answering all the questions, retailers will receive an email containing a personalised report with useful insights that will help elevate their Private Brand Programme.

The assessment process can illustrate the key drivers for a successful Private Brand Programme, help determine the current level of a Private Brand Programme, and help understand where the greatest opportunities to grow are.

Click here to join Daymon on the journey of discovering the potential growth of your Private Brand Programme.

For more information on Daymon’s Optimizer Brand Assessment, contact Daymon at [email protected].

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.