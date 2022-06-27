DIA Launches Range Of Sustainable Personal Care Products

Spanish retailer DIA has launched a new range of personal care products, IMAQE Naturals, which is made of 99% ingredients of natural origin, are cruelty-free, and are vegan-friendly.

The line is created in collaboration with Valquer Laboratories, and, reflecting DIA's environmental commitments, the sustainable production used in its development prevents the emission of 224 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Sustainable Personal Care Range

The IMAQE Naturals de DIA personal care line features the Ecocert Cosmos Natural seal across much of its facial range.

The certified natural cosmetic products consists of ingredients that come from renewable and environmentally friendly resources.

In addition, the packaging is 100% recyclable and does not contain petrochemical ingredients such as parabens, synthetic flavourings and dyes, or phenoxyethanol.

The new product line contains both hair and skin care products.

Two solid shampoos feature in the range, one with avocado and blueberry extract and one with cannabis extract and hemp oil, while other products include exfoliating cleanser, micellar water, facial serum, moisturising face cream, facial sun cream with mineral filter, and facial mist.

Laboratorios Valquer

Laboratorios Valquer is located in Toledo and is a major player in the development of natural, vegan, and eco-friendly cosmetics for three decades.

The groups began cooperating in 2014 and have combined to sell over 100,000 products, demonstrating the demand for natural products among Spanish customers.

The range's 'zero plastic' packaging also respects the environment, DIA said.

