DIA Participates In Energy Efficiency Pilot Project

Published on Sep 14 2021 11:50 AM in Retail tagged: Spain / Dia / Energy Efficiency / SUPER-HEERO

Spanish retailer DIA has joined the SUPER-HEERO pilot project,which seeks to improve energy efficiency in small and medium-sized supermarkets.

This initiative, funded by the European Commission within the framework of the Horizon 2020 programme, will allow the retailer to implement the project concept at a practical level, evaluate its results, and replicate it in other locations and different types of businesses.

SUPER-HEERO DIA Pilot

DIA has selected two stores in Madrid, where a smart meter has been installed to evaluate energy consumption.

These meters will be provided free of charge and will remain the property of the supermarket at the end of the project.

In addition to this, an energy audit will be carried out to plan energy efficiency measures and update technology.

The SUPER-HEERO consortium will also suggest a set of innovative financial schemes, loyalty programmes, and customer rewards through which DIA could finance new energy efficiency measures.

Finally, supermarkets will be involved in a series of communication and outreach activities, as well as in a free advertising campaign that will boost their positioning both in Spain and in Europe.

This project has three Spanish partners: Creara, responsible for carrying out the energy audits, Sustainable Innovations, in charge of communication, publicity, and dissemination of the project, and Tándem Franquicias, leaders of relations with Spanish supermarkets.

Energy Efficiency In Supermarkets

Supermarkets are one of the most energy-consuming elements in retail trade, with energy costs ranging between 10% and 15% of the total operating costs.

If one also takes into account that the profit margins of supermarkets are not high, the impact that the adoption of energy efficiency measures can have on the sector is very significant.

SUPER-HEERO's objective is to help small and medium-sized supermarkets gain access to the financing necessary to implement energy efficiency measures through the involvement of interest groups.

The project will allow a reduction in initial costs and will encourage the participation of additional sources of investment, which will provide both economic and environmental savings, not only to supermarkets, but also to customers, energy service companies, and suppliers of technology.

The Project

Led by R2M Solution, SUPER-HEERO started in June 2020 and comprises various partners from Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands: CREARA, the Municipality of Padua, RINA Consulting, SINLOC, Sustainable Innovations, Tándem, and Zero-E Engineering.

The project has received funding of €1.4 million from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement number 894404.

