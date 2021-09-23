ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Easing Of Dutch Government Restrictions Paves Way For PLMA Trade Show

Published on Sep 23 2021 1:28 PM in Private Label tagged: Netherlands / PLMA / PLMA World of Private Label / RAI Amsterdam

Easing Of Dutch Government Restrictions Paves Way For PLMA Trade Show

The Dutch government has announced it is easing COVID-19 restrictions around large-scale events, paving the way for the PLMA 'World of Private Label' trade show to take place at RAI Amsterdam on 14 and 15 December.

“These new measures pave the way for international business gatherings,” PLMA President Peggy Davies commented. “I look forward to hearing the buzz of in-person conversations between exhibitors and visitors. We all missed the energy and the dynamics of a live trade show.”

Back To Business

The theme of this year's PLMA 'World of Private Label' is 'Back to Business', which is particularly appropriate as the business community emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,700 private label manufacturers from 65 countries have already registered as exhibitors, while by the time the doors open in December, PLMA expects to welcome nearly 2,000 exhibitors, including 45 national and regional pavilions from 30 countries.

Although many restrictions have been eased, PLMA will continue to focus on ensuring the trade show is as safe as possible, including extra-wide aisles and additional health and safety measures.

Additional Features At PLMA 'World Of Private Label'

The event will play host to familiar favourites, such as the New Product Expo area, centrally located in the RAI Elicium building, as well as the winners of PLMA’s 2021 International 'Salute to Excellence' Awards.

In addition, prior to the opening of the trade show, PLMA will hold a special seminar programme at RAI's Forum Centre, featuring presentations from industry experts.

Advertisement

“I encourage all retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers to come to Amsterdam to reconnect with their international industry colleagues,” Davies added. “PLMA is ready, excited and eager to welcome back the private label industry to its annual trade show.”

For more information, visit www.plmainternational.com.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private Label news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

More AH To Go Stores To Open In BP Filling Stations In The Netherlands

More AH To Go Stores To Open In BP Filling Stations In The Netherlands
Picnic Raises €600m From Investors, Gates Foundation

Picnic Raises €600m From Investors, Gates Foundation
DEEN Acquisition Completed, Store Conversion Process Underway

DEEN Acquisition Completed, Store Conversion Process Underway
FrieslandCampina Brings Friso Back On The Dutch Market

FrieslandCampina Brings Friso Back On The Dutch Market
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

Système U Boasts The Most Eco-Friendly Private Label Range In France, Study Finds Thu, 23 Sep 2021

Système U Boasts The Most Eco-Friendly Private Label Range In France, Study Finds
Ocado Launches Own-Brand Household Products Range Tue, 21 Sep 2021

Ocado Launches Own-Brand Household Products Range
SPAR Austria Launches Organic Food Range For Children Mon, 20 Sep 2021

SPAR Austria Launches Organic Food Range For Children
REWE Bio + Vegan Range Switching To Climate Neutrality Fri, 17 Sep 2021

REWE Bio + Vegan Range Switching To Climate Neutrality
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN