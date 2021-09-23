Easing Of Dutch Government Restrictions Paves Way For PLMA Trade Show

Published on Sep 23 2021 1:28 PM in Private Label tagged: Netherlands / PLMA / PLMA World of Private Label / RAI Amsterdam

The Dutch government has announced it is easing COVID-19 restrictions around large-scale events, paving the way for the PLMA 'World of Private Label' trade show to take place at RAI Amsterdam on 14 and 15 December.

“These new measures pave the way for international business gatherings,” PLMA President Peggy Davies commented. “I look forward to hearing the buzz of in-person conversations between exhibitors and visitors. We all missed the energy and the dynamics of a live trade show.”

Back To Business

The theme of this year's PLMA 'World of Private Label' is 'Back to Business', which is particularly appropriate as the business community emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,700 private label manufacturers from 65 countries have already registered as exhibitors, while by the time the doors open in December, PLMA expects to welcome nearly 2,000 exhibitors, including 45 national and regional pavilions from 30 countries.

Although many restrictions have been eased, PLMA will continue to focus on ensuring the trade show is as safe as possible, including extra-wide aisles and additional health and safety measures.

Additional Features At PLMA 'World Of Private Label'

The event will play host to familiar favourites, such as the New Product Expo area, centrally located in the RAI Elicium building, as well as the winners of PLMA’s 2021 International 'Salute to Excellence' Awards.

In addition, prior to the opening of the trade show, PLMA will hold a special seminar programme at RAI's Forum Centre, featuring presentations from industry experts.

“I encourage all retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers to come to Amsterdam to reconnect with their international industry colleagues,” Davies added. “PLMA is ready, excited and eager to welcome back the private label industry to its annual trade show.”

For more information, visit www.plmainternational.com.

