Esselunga Opens Dedicated 'Elisenda' Pastry Store in Milan

Italian supermarket chain Esselunga has opened a 'pop-up store' in the heart of Milan, dedicated exclusively to its Elisenda line of pastries and bakery products.

It's first time that Esselunga is experimenting with the temporary store formula, with the aim of bringing Elisenda outside its traditional stores, offering the broader public the chance to taste its range.

The temporary store is located in Milan's food district, in the premises that once housed a historic fishmonger's outlet in Via Spadari.

Developed As A Partnership

Created in 2016, the Elisenda brand is the result of a partnership between Esselunga and the Cerea brothers' Michelin-starred restaurant Da Vittorio, with the aim of offering consumers the chance to enjoy high quality pastries, bakery products and desserts during their daily shopping experience.

At the pop-up store, customers will be able to buy the Elisenda line of panettone cakes, a new Venetian cake, and a wide range of pastry products such as cakes, pasticcini mignon, macaroons, fruit tartlets, cream puffs and cannoncini. Elisenda also offers a dessert line, featuring tiramisu, profiterole and mascarpone cream.

Elisenda pastries can also be found in over 100 Esselunga outlets across Italy. Production of the range is located in Pioltello, where Esselunga is based, and in Parma.

With the upcoming opening of a new Esselunga in Vicenza and a LaEsse store in Milan, Esselunga is set to close the year with 170 stores.

The retailer reported a 6.7% increase in sales in the first half of its financial year, it said in September.

