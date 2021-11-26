Greencore Chief Executive Coveney To Step Down

Convenience foods group Greencore has announced that its chief executive, Patrick Coveney, is to step down from his role.

Coveney is to resign as chief executive, as well as stepping down from his role as a director at the business, on 30 March 2022, 'to take up a senior leadership role in a different sector', Greencore said in a statement.

The group said that a search process to appoint a new chief executive will commence 'immediately'.

Following his departure, Coveney is to assume the role of group chief executive at SSP Group from 31 March next year.

Management Changes

Ahead of the appointment of a new CEO, Greencore has announced that Gary Kennedy, currently non-executive chair with the business, is to 'take a more active role', and will assume the role of Executive Chair from 31 March next year.

In addition, chief commercial officer Kevin Moore will assume the role of deputy chief executive with immediate effect.

'Transforming Greencore'

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our deep gratitude to Patrick for leading the business for the past 14 years and for transforming Greencore into the UK’s leading convenience food business," commented Gary Kennedy, Greencore chair.

"We will commence a search process to appoint a new CEO immediately and we will update on progress in due course. In the meantime, our experienced management team will continue to focus on the priorities of the business and we look forward to updating the market on performance and prospects on Tuesday at our FY21 results.”

In October, Greencore reported a 27% increase in pro forma revenue in the fourth quarter of its financial year, with its food-to-go business revenue up 37% year-on-year.

It also noted that it is working closely with its customers and suppliers to mitigate the impact of labour and supply chain challenges in the UK food industry, as well as increased cost inflation.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Private Label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.