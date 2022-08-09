Intermarché Cuts Salt, Sugar Content In PorSi Range

Intermarché has reduced salt and sugar content in food products sold under its private-label brand PorSi in Portugal.

Since 2019, the retailer has cut more than 143 tonnes of sugar and 5130 kilograms of salt in PorSi products, which corresponds to a reduction of 16% and 28%, respectively.

Intermarché aims to provide healthier products and has been reformulating the recipes of PorSi products to reduce extra salt and sugar.

Reformulated products include, among others, PorSi liquid yoghurts.

Recently, the retailer launched a campaign that encourages the consumption of the PorSi range and allows customers to try yoghurts for free.

Crack Star children's cereals, in addition to reducing added sugars, have cut salt by about 50%.

'Noticeable Change' In Food Consumption

Rui Pereira, administrator of the banner, said, “There is an increasingly noticeable change in the food consumption of the Portuguese, who seek to avoid ingesting high amounts of added sugars and salt that can compromise their health.

"In this sense, Intermarché is attentive to this demand for healthier products from our customers and we seek, daily, to respond to their needs with the best quality of products and the best price.”

The retailer also offers products for customers who have dietary restrictions due to intolerances and allergies as well as those concerned with the environment and animal welfare.

The product assortment includes 'Free From' items, without lactose or gluten, under the PorSi VivaBem range. The retailer also aims to expand its vegan range in due course.

