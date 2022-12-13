Italy's Abbi Group Opens Standalone 'La Rosa dei Gusti' Store

Italy's Abbi Group has opened a temporary, standalone store for its La Rosa dei Gusti private-label range, located in Piazza Yenne 6, Cagliari.

The Sardinia-based group's temporary store will be open until 31 December, and showcase the range of products that comprise the premium La Rosa dei Gusti range, including a number of products that were named as finalists in this year's European Private Label Awards.

Standalone Store

The 200-square-metre outlet's range includes a complete range of pannetone products, including a high-end variant prepared by chef Gian Piero Vivalda, pesto with Vessalico garlic, anchovies from the Cantabrian Sea, Tajarin al Tartufo, beechwood smoked salmon and stuffed ravioli, and a range of products.

In addition, it will also offer a range of sparkling wines and champagnes, to complement its offering. The store will be open from 10am to 10pm every day until 31 December, the group added, with a programme of daily events taking place.

It's the second year in a row that the retailer has opened a temporary store to showcase its private-label offer during the festive period.

Abbi Group operates under a number of brands, including Crai, Tuttigiorni and Despar.

Among the group's products that were named as finalists in the recent European Private Label Awards were a Pane Guttiau (Sardinian Carasau Flatbread), the I Piatti Pronti ready meal range, Ravioli al Granchio Reale e Caviale, Pesto Fresco con Aglio di Vessalico (Fresh Pesto with Vessalico Garlic), and ABBI Capsule Caffè.

