Kaufland Unveils Kitchen Utensils Made From Recycled Plastic

Kaufland has unveiled a range of cookware and kitchen utensils made from recycled plastic and aluminium, under its Spice&Soul brand.

The handles on the vegetable peelers, whisks, can openers, pizza cutters and other utensils are made from plastic sourced from recycled fishing nets, while also using recycled aluminium, the group said.

Sustainability Front And Centre

“When planning and designing our range, the idea of ​​sustainability is always present for us," said Katja Birofio, managing director of non-food purchasing at Kaufland.

For example, we use recycled materials wherever possible. In this way, we not only create sensible reuse opportunities for plastic waste, but also significantly reduce the use of new plastic."

The range also includes a selection of pots and pans in different sizes with a sustainable, non-stick coating, the retailer added.

Household Products

Last year, the Schwarz Group-owned retailer introduced a range of household products made from recycled plastic, as part of its group-wide plastics strategy REset Plastic.

For the production of these utensils, PreZero, the environmental division of Schwarz Group collected packaging waste from private households across Germany – via the 'yellow bag' – which was then re-appropriated to make trash cans, storage boxes and other items.

The retailer also recently introduced recyclable cups to its refill stations in-store, which can be returned to stores for recycling after use. The 600-millilitre cups are made from 50% recycled PET and have a deposit value of €0.25.

