Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Kaufland Unveils Kitchen Utensils Made From Recycled Plastic

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Kaufland has unveiled a range of cookware and kitchen utensils made from recycled plastic and aluminium, under its Spice&Soul brand.

The handles on the vegetable peelers, whisks, can openers, pizza cutters and other utensils are made from plastic sourced from recycled fishing nets, while also using recycled aluminium, the group said.

Sustainability Front And Centre

“When planning and designing our range, the idea of ​​sustainability is always present for us," said Katja Birofio, managing director of non-food purchasing at Kaufland.

For example, we use recycled materials wherever possible. In this way, we not only create sensible reuse opportunities for plastic waste, but also significantly reduce the use of new plastic."

The range also includes a selection of pots and pans in different sizes with a sustainable, non-stick coating, the retailer added.

Household Products

Last year, the Schwarz Group-owned retailer introduced a range of household products made from recycled plastic, as part of its group-wide plastics strategy REset Plastic.

For the production of these utensils, PreZero, the environmental division of Schwarz Group collected packaging waste from private households across Germany – via the 'yellow bag' – which was then re-appropriated to make trash cans, storage boxes and other items.

The retailer also recently introduced recyclable cups to its refill stations in-store, which can be returned to stores for recycling after use. The 600-millilitre cups are made from 50% recycled PET and have a deposit value of €0.25.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private-Label news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

European Private Label Awards 2022 – Winners Revealed!
2
Private Label

Continente Reports Private-Label Food Sales Of €750m In 2021
3
Private Label

SPAR Austria Launches Organic Herbs, Spices In Sustainable Packaging
4
Private Label

McBride Says Core Activities Remained Strong Amid Input Cost Inflation In First Half
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com