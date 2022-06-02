Lidl Belgium Expands Vegan And Vegetarian Range

Discounter Lidl Belgium is set to expand its vegan and vegetarian range in response to changing customer demands and a decline in meat consumption.

The retailer said that customers are increasingly preferring plant-based meat alternatives, with sales of meat substitutes increasing by 60% between 2017 and 2020.

It noted that this growth continues today, with Lidl Belgium keen to capitalise on these changes in customer taste.

A survey conducted by iVOX at the request of the non-profit association EVA recently showed that meat consumption by Belgians continues to decrease.

One in three Belgian consumers indicated that he/she eats vegetarian food at least once a week, while four out of ten meat eaters would like to eat less meat in the future.

Expanded Range

To capitalise on these trends, Lidl Belgium has expanded its range of plant-based meat substitutes, with an additional 73 vegetarian and vegan SKUs available. This number is expected to increase by another 10% soon.

“At Lidl, we are extremely aware of the impact animal products have on our environment," said Isabelle Colbrandt, Lidl spokeswoman. "To protect our planet, we need to adapt our diet and make more use of vegetable proteins.

“In that context, we are committed to doubling the sales of our vegetarian and vegan range between 2020 and 2025, thanks to an increased number of products and more promotions."

Since Lidl entered the Belgian market 25 years ago, the retail chain has strived to improve its in-store offer for vegans and vegetarians. It aims to double sales of its vegetarian and vegan range by 2025.

