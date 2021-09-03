Lidl Serbia Unveils New Private Label Brand To Promote Local

Published on Sep 3 2021 8:18 AM in Private Label tagged: Lidl / Serbia / private label / Lidl Serbia

Lidl Serbia has rolled out a new private label brand, S ljubavlju, domaće (With love, local), consisting of about 80 SKUs sourced from local producers.

As well as proudly boasting Serbian origin, the new product range is high in quality, according to the retailer.

Presenting the new brand, Lidl Serbia chief executive Tomislav Šapina pointed out that the retailer has invested around €390 million in its operations since arriving in the country.

Investment In Local Economy

According to Šapina, the new private label range is in line with Lidl Serbia’s commitment to increase its investment in the domestic economy.

He added that, by cooperating with Lidl Serbia, local suppliers will have guaranteed product placement in over 50 Lidl stores in the country, as well as the possibility to export to other markets in which Lidl is present.

Product Sourcing

The discounter's executive director for procurement, Nikola Balaban, said that work on developing the new range started more than a year ago in order to enable it to source the right partners and develop a dedicated product line.

All suppliers of the S ljubavlju, domaće private label brand feature IFS certification, which guarantees that they meet high food safety and quality standards.

The line includes traditional homemade products such as fresh milk, natural and fruit yogurts, homemade greaves, Srem pie crust, Fruška Gora cheese, raspberries and dried meat.

Lidl first entered Serbia in late 2018, with the opening of ten stores and a distribution centre in Nova Pazova.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislv Pekic.