Migros Launches Own-Brand Organic Fruit Yoghurts

Published on May 31 2021 10:06 AM in Private Label tagged: Switzerland / Migros / sugar reduction / World News / Fruit Yoghurts

Swiss retailer Migros has launched three new organic private-label fruit yoghurt SKUs containing no added sugar.

The flavours include mango-apple, fruit mix and exotic. The fruit mix yoghurt contains strawberries, apple puree, pear puree, raspberries, blackberry puree, black carrot juice concentrate, among other ingredients.

Some of the ingredients in the exotic variant include mangoes, bananas, passion fruit juice and lemon juice concentrate.

A pack of two 150 gram yoghurts is available online on Migros.ch for CHF1.70.

The range complements the retailer’s wide range of products without added sugar, which is neither sweetened with granulated sugar nor other enhancing ingredients such as honey, glucose syrup or agave syrup.

Sugar Reduction

The retailer has already reduced the sugar content of hundreds of products significantly in the past few years.

All M-Classic yoghurts, except the solid variants, feature a 10% lower added sugar content than in 2019.

From June, Migros’ M-Classic Strawberry Yoghurt will cut sugar to 11grams per 100gram from 16.2 grams per 100 grams in 2011.

Migros has also been working intensively on reducing sugar in breakfast cereals.

Between 2016 and 2018, the retailer reduced the added sugar content of its entire own-brand cereal range by 16.7% as part of the Milan Declaration.

It has pledged to further reduce added sugar in cereals by 15% by the end of 2024 after signing the renewed Milan Declaration in 2019.

As part of the Milan Declaration, major food suppliers in Switzerland have pledged to reduce the sugar content in yoghurts by 10% and breakfast cereals by 15% by 2024.

Reducing sugar content is a challenge as products should still taste good and the quality should remain unchanged, the retailer added.