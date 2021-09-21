Ocado Launches Own-Brand Household Products Range

Published on Sep 21 2021 7:25 AM in Private Label tagged: UK / Ocado / Cleaning / Household Products

Ocado Retail has launched a new range of own-brand household products range offering more than 70 household essentials, ranging from bin liners and foil to laundry and household cleaning sprays.

The range includes plant-based antibacterial wipes, 100% recycled and compostable refuse sacks, non-PVC and recyclable cling film.

All spray bottles and triggers use recycled and recyclable materials, the company added.

It offers great value for customers with items such as thick platinum bleach priced at 75p and antibacterial multi-surface cleaner spray at 80p, among others.

In addition, the new range of household products will also offer items on promotion at any given time, including 2 for £5 and 2 for £4 across bags, wraps and baking.

The online supermarket group reported a 10.6% fall in revenue in its latest quarter, impacted by a fire at its warehouse in Erith, southeast London, in July, which disrupted operations.

'Household Essentials'

Rachel Cox-Reynolds, head of own-brand and technical compliance at Ocado Retail, said, “We are so excited that our customers are now able to buy an even wider range of Ocado-branded products on Ocado - from butter to bananas, and now bathroom cleaner too.

Advertisement

“Our new range of household essentials deliver the high-quality, superb value and a huge range of choice that our customers love us for, in a bold design that looks great in every home.”

Other highlights in the range include large tie handle refuse sacks, priced at £3; non-bio liquid detergent at £3.50; and forest breeze scent booster at £2.80.

The new packaging has been designed in collaboration with the creative company, Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), and follows on from Ocado’s wider brand revamping project, launched earlier this year.