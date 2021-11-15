PLMA Cancels ‘World Of Private Label’ Trade Show

The PLMA International Council has cancelled this year’s edition of its ‘World of Private Label’ Trade Show, which was scheduled on 14-15 December at the RAI Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam.

The decision follows increasingly stringent government mandates on assembly and movement as the Netherlands and other European countries battle COVID-19.

Every year, the PLMA trade show attracts thousands of exhibitors and visitors to the RAI and is the world’s largest trade fair of its kind.

The December event was actually the rescheduled May 2021 show, which also fell to COVID-19 restrictions.

In announcing the December cancellation, PLMA assured its members, retailers, and other parties in the private-label industry that it will be providing ample opportunity for them to network and transact business throughout 2022.

A virtual show, PLMA Global, will be presented in March, and the regular annual in-person event has been set for 31 May – 1 June 2022, at the RAI in Amsterdam.

PLMA President Peggy Davies said, “PLMA remains committed to providing the worldwide private label industry with networking opportunities as well as valuable sales and marketing solutions.”

The theme of this year's show was 'Back to Business'. The event was to feature more than 1,800 private-label manufacturers from over 60 countries, including 45 national and regional pavilions from 30 countries.

The Dutch government announced a partial lockdown, effective Saturday (13 November), ordering restaurants and shops to close early and barring spectators from major sporting events in an effort to contain a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases.

