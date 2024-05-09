52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
Private Label

Tutichip Elevates Snack Standards With A New Approach To Production

By Editorial
    • Tutichip is all about bringing you the best snacks, with a dedication to always pushing the boundaries. 

    The company is constantly innovating, ensuring top-notch quality, and making sure your snacks get to you right on time. 

    Its goal is to deliver snacks that not only meet but exceed the expectations of customers and their diverse crew of snack-lovers, every single day.

    Tutichip is embarking on a collective journey towards greatness, driven by its exceptional teams in production and research. 

    They are the masterminds behind its operations, consistently delving into market trends and consumer preferences to craft captivating new snacks. 

    Whether analysing data from market research or concocting fresh ideas, new shapes, and flavours, Tutichip, is committed to delivering snacks that leave you craving more.

    The company boasts state-of-the-art facilities, meticulously designed to ensure optimal efficiency, quality, and food safety in snack production. 

    Visit the company's website for an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the meticulous process of crafting your favourite snacks. 

    Tutichip prioritises transparency, striving to keep you informed about every step involved in creating the delicious appetisers you love.

    When it comes to snacks, diversity is the company's specialty, and its range offers four different categories of snack types, catering to all tastes and offering everything from crispy fried snacks to an organic snack range, as well as baked snacks and timeless tortilla chips. 

    Each product in the range is meticulously crafted with different dietary needs and preferences in mind, ensuring that they are not only delicious but also inclusive for everyone. The snacks are high in protein, low in fat, low in salt, and more.

    Tutichip's tortilla chips are meticulously crafted from the finest non-GMO corn kernels, using the traditional Nixtamalisation technique that has endured through generations – check out the signature black spots on the chips! 

    Every step, from cooking to shaping, is infused with passion and care, culminating in chips with unparalleled crispiness, rich flavour, and irresistible appeal. 

    For Tutichip, it's not just about snacks; it's about making a difference. The company is deeply committed to the planet and community. 

    Through initiatives focused on minimising its environmental impact,  sourcing ingredients ethically, and supporting local causes, it is dedicated to creating a positive impact that extends far beyond snack-making.

    Simply put, Tutichip is your source for snacks that are a cut above the rest. With its commitment to innovation, quality and making snack time awesome, it's here to elevate your snacking experience. 

    Dive into the world of Tutichip snacks and taste the difference for yourself.

    Don't miss the opportunity to try all the new products at the next PLMA show in Amsterdam. Meet the team at booth #4.A10 in the RAI Europe Complex Hall 4. 

    This article was written in partnership with Tutichip.

