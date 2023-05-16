PLMA Gears Up For The World Of Private Label International Trade Show

PLMA’s 2023 ‘World of Private Label’ International Trade Show is scheduled from 23 to 24 May at the RAI Amsterdam Exhibition Centre.

Visitors are comprised of trade professionals from 120 countries, including buyers from supermarkets, hypermarkets, discounters, drugstores and department stores, as well as importers and exporters, manufacturers, consultants, sales agents, and packaging and design experts.

The show spans all three complexes and 12 halls of the RAI Amsterdam Exhibition Centre.

Halls 1-8 accommodate the ‘Food Section’ (with more than 1,900 exhibitors), while Halls 8-12 feature the ‘Non-Food Section’ (comprising over 700 exhibitors).

Some of the special features in this year’s edition include the following.

ADVERTISEMENT

PLMA Idea Supermarket – Area Of Innovation And Inspiration

PLMA Idea Supermarket is a special area that displays the private-label ranges of more than 60 retailers from Europe, the United States, Latin America, Africa and Asia.

The theme of Idea Supermarket is ‘Trends in Private Label’. The aisles of Idea Supermarket provide a world tour of new private-label developments and introductions by retailers worldwide.

PLMA’s New Product Expo

ADVERTISEMENT

The section showcases the newest products by this year’s exhibitors.

On display are more than 400 of the latest innovations in the private-label industry, from products to marketing to packaging.

All New Product Expo selections will be displayed in PLMA Idea Supermarket.

PLMA’s 2023 International Salute To Excellence Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

The awards honour and give recognition to retailers for innovation and quality in the creation of their private-label programmes.

All award-winning products will be displayed in PLMA Idea Supermarket.

For more information, visit www.plmainternational.com.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.