PLMA's 2021 'World of Private Label' Returns To Amsterdam

Published on May 13 2021 11:38 AM in Private Label tagged: PLMA / Amsterdam / Trade Show / COVID-19

The world's largest private-label trade show will open its doors again on 14 and 15 December 2021. At the RAI Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam, it will be 'Back to Business with PLMA' for the entire private-label industry.

PLMA's 'World of Private Label', first launched in 1986, has grown to become the most important platform in bringing buyers and suppliers together.

For more than 35 years, exhibitors and visitors, private-label executives, product development and procurement teams from every major retailer across Europe and beyond have made the show their most essential business venue.

The PLMA show is where the best and most successful makers of private labels congregate. They are the producers who have the capabilities and expertise required to meet retailers' increasing demand for every kind of food and non-food product.

The show's physical configuration and safety policies are being organised as consistent with all COVID-19 government regulations and protocols.

These include extra-wide aisles, hygiene toolkits on stands, safe catering and stand design setups, among others.

"The show floor will be adapted to the new social distancing rules, while maximising all available space to provide the best possible in-person experience," explained Peggy Davies, president of PLMA.

With every day and every step toward progress against the pandemic, there are positive signs everywhere that the industry is ready, eager and well-positioned to get back to business.

"We are very excited to return to holding an in-person trade show in 2021," Peggy Davies said and added, "The PLMA team and its partners are fully motivated and eager to welcome the private label trade back to Amsterdam."

To participate in this unique event, contact PLMA at +31 20 575 3032, visit www.plmainternational.com, or write to [email protected].