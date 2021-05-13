ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

PLMA's 2021 'World of Private Label' Returns To Amsterdam

Published on May 13 2021 11:38 AM in Private Label tagged: PLMA / Amsterdam / Trade Show / COVID-19

PLMA's 2021 'World of Private Label' Returns To Amsterdam

The world's largest private-label trade show will open its doors again on 14 and 15 December 2021. At the RAI Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam, it will be 'Back to Business with PLMA' for the entire private-label industry.

PLMA's 'World of Private Label', first launched in 1986, has grown to become the most important platform in bringing buyers and suppliers together.

For more than 35 years, exhibitors and visitors, private-label executives, product development and procurement teams from every major retailer across Europe and beyond have made the show their most essential business venue. 

The PLMA show is where the best and most successful makers of private labels congregate. They are the producers who have the capabilities and expertise required to meet retailers' increasing demand for every kind of food and non-food product. 

The show's physical configuration and safety policies are being organised as consistent with all COVID-19 government regulations and protocols. 

These include extra-wide aisles, hygiene toolkits on stands, safe catering and stand design setups, among others. 

"The show floor will be adapted to the new social distancing rules, while maximising all available space to provide the best possible in-person experience," explained Peggy Davies, president of PLMA.

With every day and every step toward progress against the pandemic, there are positive signs everywhere that the industry is ready, eager and well-positioned to get back to business. 

"We are very excited to return to holding an in-person trade show in 2021," Peggy Davies said and added, "The PLMA team and its partners are fully motivated and eager to welcome the private label trade back to Amsterdam."

To participate in this unique event, contact PLMA at +31 20 575 3032, visit www.plmainternational.com, or write to [email protected]

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Private Label Penetration Remains High Despite Pandemic, Says PLMA

Private Label Penetration Remains High Despite Pandemic, Says PLMA
PLMA Announces New Dates For 2021 'World Of Private Label' Trade Show

PLMA Announces New Dates For 2021 'World Of Private Label' Trade Show
PLMA's Roundtable Conference Moves Online For 2021

PLMA's Roundtable Conference Moves Online For 2021
PLMA Successfully Conducts First Online Edition Of 'World of Private Label' Trade Show

PLMA Successfully Conducts First Online Edition Of 'World of Private Label' Trade Show
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

Laboratorios Maverick: A Leading Name In Hygiene, Personal-Care Products Thu, 13 May 2021

Laboratorios Maverick: A Leading Name In Hygiene, Personal-Care Products
Pingo Doce Eliminates Plastic Straws From Own-Brand Products Wed, 12 May 2021

Pingo Doce Eliminates Plastic Straws From Own-Brand Products
Lidl Italy Brings Back 'Fan Collection' Sneakers Mon, 10 May 2021

Lidl Italy Brings Back 'Fan Collection' Sneakers
Carrefour Announces Partnership With Nordic Retailers Fri, 7 May 2021

Carrefour Announces Partnership With Nordic Retailers
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN