PLMA’s ‘World of Private Label’ Back In Full Force

After three years, the international private-label community is getting ready to meet in person again at PLMA’s ‘World of Private Label’ International Trade Show on 31 May and 1 June.

Nearly 20,000 private-label professionals have already registered to attend the event at the Amsterdam RAI Exhibition Centre, including more than 10,000 retail representatives and other trade visitors from 120 countries.

They are coming to see nearly 2,500 exhibiting suppliers from 70 countries, knowing that they can help them in their search for new, more, or better private-label products.

Show Preview

Registered retail and wholesale visitors have direct access to the 2022 online Show Preview, so they can plan their visit efficiently in advance. The Show Preview includes all exhibitors, with search options and filters to easily find the desired companies, products, countries, or product attributes.

Buyers can compose a list of favourites and make use of the Matchmaker tool to preschedule appointments with exhibitors at the trade show. Once the show opens on 31 May, the Preview will be fully integrated with the on-site Show Navigator, including all appointments and favourites, so buyers can use their phones or tablets to easily find their way and move around the show floor.

More visitors will be confirming their presence in the days leading up to the show, as online preregistration is required to attend. There will be no on-site registration.

The RAI Exhibition Centre will have four entrances spread around the building, with PLMA’s Scan and Go facility for quick badge pickup and entry to the show.

To register, go to www.plma.nl/visit.

