Subscribe Login
Private Label

Private Label 'As Good As National Brands', Say 60% Of Shoppers

Share this article

Some 60% of shoppers believe that private label products are as good as national brands when it comes to quality, innovation, sustainability, trust and delivering on claims, a new study has found.

According to the study, from IRI, a quarter of shoppers believe that store brands are 'even better' than national brands in terms of delivering these qualities – a 'significant shift' from previous periods.

Share Of The Market

The FMCG Demand Signals report found that private label now makes up 36% of total FMCG value sales in Europe – around €216 billion – up from 34% earlier this year.

In Spain, private label penetration has risen as high as 47%, while in Germany and the Netherlands, it stands at 39%. Germany and the UK have the biggest private label market in value terms.

The study examined more than 2,000 product segments and over 100 million SKUs across the US and several of the largest Asia Pacific and European (including France, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK and the Netherlands) markets.

Inflation Effect

“Private labels have traditionally offered lower prices to shoppers,” commented Ananda Roy, global SVP, strategic growth insights, IRI, “but these are not sustainable and inflationary price rises have been greater than on well-recognised brand names.

"Yet this has not dampened demand especially in the Chilled and Fresh, Ambient and Frozen segments in food categories, and Household and Personal Care in non-food categories.”

Elsewhere, IRI has anticipated that a price war is increasingly likely in early 2023 and thereafter as the outlook for FMCG demand darkens.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Daymon To Participate In Private Label & Licensing Middle East Event As Official Knowledge Partner
2
Private Label

More K Group Shoppers Opt For Store Brands, Survey Unveils
3
Private Label

Albert Heijn Expands 'Low Price' Own-Brand Offering
4
Private Label

Eroski Adds Planet Score Initiative To Private-Label Ranges
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com