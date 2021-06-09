The Private Label Issue - Magnit
Published on Jun 9 2021 8:19 AM in Private Label tagged: Russia / private label / Magnit / The Private Label Issue
As part of ESM's annual Private Label Issue, we spoke to Ekaterina Lobanova, procurement director at Russian retailer Magnit, about how the retailer sees private label as a ‘key area of differentiation’. This article first appeared in ESM Issue 3 2021.
While private label has long been an important part of the offering at Russian retailer Magnit, this is arguably even more the case following the coronavirus pandemic.
At its recent Capital Markets Day, the retailer announced plans to expand its portfolio of own-brands, with a view to private label accounting for 25% of sales by the middle of the decade.
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.
A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!