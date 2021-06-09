The Private Label Issue - Magnit

As part of ESM's annual Private Label Issue, we spoke to Ekaterina Lobanova, procurement director at Russian retailer Magnit, about how the retailer sees private label as a ‘key area of differentiation’. This article first appeared in ESM Issue 3 2021.

While private label has long been an important part of the offering at Russian retailer Magnit, this is arguably even more the case following the coronavirus pandemic.

At its recent Capital Markets Day, the retailer announced plans to expand its portfolio of own-brands, with a view to private label accounting for 25% of sales by the middle of the decade.