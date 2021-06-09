ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

The Private Label Issue - Magnit

Published on Jun 9 2021 8:19 AM in Private Label tagged: Russia / private label / Magnit / The Private Label Issue

The Private Label Issue - Magnit

As part of ESM's annual Private Label Issue, we spoke to Ekaterina Lobanova, procurement director at Russian retailer Magnit, about how the retailer sees private label as a ‘key area of differentiation’. This article first appeared in ESM Issue 3 2021.

While private label has long been an important part of the offering at Russian retailer Magnit, this is arguably even more the case following the coronavirus pandemic.

At its recent Capital Markets Day, the retailer announced plans to expand its portfolio of own-brands, with a view to private label accounting for 25% of sales by the middle of the decade.

please subscribe or sign in to continue reading

image description

Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.

A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!

START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Russia’s O’Key Consolidates Presence In Central Russia

Russia’s O’Key Consolidates Presence In Central Russia
Some 90% Of Shoppers Believe Supermarkets Can 'Help Them Make Sustainable Choices'

Some 90% Of Shoppers Believe Supermarkets Can 'Help Them Make Sustainable Choices'
Russia's Magnit Launches Credit Broker Service

Russia's Magnit Launches Credit Broker Service
Retail Sales In Russia Rise More Than Expected In April

Retail Sales In Russia Rise More Than Expected In April
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

The Private Label Issue – Migros Wed, 9 Jun 2021

The Private Label Issue – Migros
Lidl Germany Expands Climate-Neutral Range Tue, 8 Jun 2021

Lidl Germany Expands Climate-Neutral Range
Suppliers Feature On Jumbo's New Dairy Range Tue, 8 Jun 2021

Suppliers Feature On Jumbo's New Dairy Range
The Private Label Issue – Aldi Süd Mon, 7 Jun 2021

The Private Label Issue – Aldi Süd
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN