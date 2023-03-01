Private-Label Market In Europe Worth More Than €300bn: PLMA

The market for private-label products in Europe's grocery sector hit €302 billion last year, new data from PLMA and NielsenIQ has shown, with the value share of store brands growing 1.2% on a pan-European basis.

Private label now accounts for 37% of sales in the European grocery channel, the data showed.

NielsenIQ surveyed 17 markets for PLMA’s International Private Label Yearbook, of which 16 reported growth in private-label sales last year. The only exception, Switzerland, saw a marginal decline of 0.4%.

Of the countries included in the study, four have a private-label share of more than 40%, while private-label share is above 30% in 11 markets.

Growth Markets

The biggest growth in private-label share was seen in Czechia (+3.5%), Portugal

(+2.9%), Spain (+2.2%) and Hungary (+2.2%), while Switzerland holds the highest store brand share of any European country, at 51.6%.

Other countries with a significant private-label share include Spain (43.3%), Portugal (39%), the Netherlands (44.0%), Belgium (37.8%) and Austria (35.4%), while Europe’s largest markets, Germany, United Kingdom and France, have a collective private label share of 38.5%.

Elsewhere, in Belgium and the Netherlands, the combined private label share grew 0.9%, while Scandinavian markets saw a combined share growth of 1.1%, with the highest growth reported in Denmark (+1.8%).

Top Categories

According to NielsenIQ data, perishable and frozen food, paper products, and ambient food are the top three categories of Private Label value share with an average of 50%. This represents approximately €212.8 billion in sales across the 17 European countries tracked.

'Consumers in Europe clearly turned to private label acknowledging the quality and price value,' PLMA said in its report.

