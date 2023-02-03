PLMA’s Annual Roundtable Conference Coming To Rotterdam In March

PLMA’s Annual Roundtable Conference is set to take place in Rotterdam on 8 and 9 of March 2023.

The conference, which follows on from two years of online events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will look at the latest trends and innovations in private label.

The first day of the conference will see a presentation of the Dutch retail landscape, followed by a store tour to enable attendees to experience the latest retail concepts as well as different store formats.

Rounding off the first day, PLMA has organised a networking reception for all registered attendees.

Keynote Speakers

The second day of the conference will feature five keynote speakers.

First off, Ayisha Koyenikan, associate director food & drink at Mintel, will address how private label is getting ready for the future and the current opportunities for private labels to grow.

Next, Ray Gaul, CEO of Retail Cities, will reveal the do’s and don’ts when working with Europe’s discounters and what to look out for in 2023. He will also explain the meaning of 'reflective private label' and 'incandescent private label'.

Following a coffee break, Petr Chvojka, group head of private label at Czech e-grocery retailer Rohlik Group, will share his insights into Rohlik's expansion plans, and the challenges and the opportunities of online retailing for private label. Furthermore, he will address the differences and similarities between bricks and mortar and online retailing in view of brand architecture and strategy.

Next, Andrew Cosgrove, business insights leader at EY and co-writer of the Future Consumer Index, will provide tools on how to 'Prepare your Business for the Consumer of Tomorrow' by identifying five different consumer types, and the drivers that motivate them.

Closing off the afternoon session, Paul Earnshaw, senior packaging manager at Tesco, will provide the retailer's view on how to deliver true sustainable packaging and why it is important to Tesco.

This will then be followed by a roundtable discussion hosted by Edgar Elzerman, ECI retail consultant, which will explore some of the key takeaways from the event.

