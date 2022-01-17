SPAR UK Launches 100% Vegan-Friendly Wine Range

SPAR UK has announced that its full range of private-label wines are now suitable for vegans.

As of January 2022, all wines in the retailer's own-brand range are now vegan-friendly, following a pledge made by the retailer in 2019.

The range includes more than 70 wines, which have won more than 190 awards between them over the past three years, SPAR said.

'Delivering On Our Promise'

“We are proud to be delivering on our promise to become the first grocer offering an own-label wine range that is suitable for vegans," said Adam Georgiou, brand manager for own label beers, wines, and spirits at SPAR UK.

"Our vast range boasts many multi-award-winning bottles, which offer shoppers great quality and fantastic value. The new range is exciting for vegans and non-vegans alike. We are looking forward to developing more products to cater for all dietary requirements."

The range is available across more than 1,700 licensed SPAR stores across England, Scotland, and Wales.

SPAR is supporting the launch through digital communications, in-store and online POS, consumer PR, including advertorials, influencer activity, media, and a celebrity outreach.

Veganuary Trends

“More than half a million people took part in Veganuary 2021, and 85% of those surveyed [during this initiative in 2021] said they planned to at least half their intake of animal products after January," added Georgiou.

"However, it’s not just vegans driving the demand. People are increasingly looking for vegan products, regardless of their eating habits or lifestyles. As a result, we decided that the time had come to create more inclusive ranges that tap into what our shoppers are looking for."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.