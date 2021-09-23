ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Système U Boasts The Most Eco-Friendly Private Label Range In France, Study Finds

Published on Sep 23 2021 8:19 AM in Private Label tagged: France / Système U / Environment / World News / Eco-Score / ScanUp

Système U Boasts The Most Eco-Friendly Private Label Range In France, Study Finds

Système U's private label selection is the most eco-friendly in France, a new study has shown, with some 27.2% of the retailer's own-brand products boasting an Eco-Score 'A' rating.

As journalist Olivier Dauvers revealed on his blog, domestic retailers perform relatively strongly when it comes to the eco-friendly qualities of their private label selection, with 25.3% of Casino's products, 24.2% of Leclerc's products, 24.1% if Auchan's products, 24.4% of Intermarché's products and 23.9% of Carrefour's products receiving an Eco-Score 'A' rating.

At Lidl, however, the number of products earning an 'A' rating stands at 17.6%, while at Aldi, it's 15.9%.

Lidl and Aldi also boast the highest percentage of products to earn an Eco-Score 'E' rating, of 17.0% and 17.6% respectively.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ScanUp (@scanup_fr)

Advertisement

The study was carried out by ScanUp, which developed the Eco-Score ranking to assess the environmental impact of food products, with 'A' ranked products having the lowest impact and 'E' ranked products boasting the highest.

The Eco-Score is calculated on the basis of the Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) of each product from the ADEME Agribalyse database. Consumers can scan use the ScanUp application to scan the barcode of a product and obtain information on its nutritional quality and environmental impact.

The Eco-Score is the result of collaborative work between 10 independent players: ScanUp, Eco2 Initiatives, Etiquettable, Yuka, Open Food Facts, Frigo Magic, La Fourche, Marmiton, Food Chéri and Seazon.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private Label news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Les Mousquetaires Posts Strongest Growth In France In August

Les Mousquetaires Posts Strongest Growth In France In August
M&S To Close 11 Stores In France After Brexit

M&S To Close 11 Stores In France After Brexit
Marks & Spencer Reviewing Future Of French Business

Marks & Spencer Reviewing Future Of French Business
EU Beet Crop Needs More Sun To Boost Sugar Content

EU Beet Crop Needs More Sun To Boost Sugar Content
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

Ocado Launches Own-Brand Household Products Range Tue, 21 Sep 2021

Ocado Launches Own-Brand Household Products Range
SPAR Austria Launches Organic Food Range For Children Mon, 20 Sep 2021

SPAR Austria Launches Organic Food Range For Children
REWE Bio + Vegan Range Switching To Climate Neutrality Fri, 17 Sep 2021

REWE Bio + Vegan Range Switching To Climate Neutrality
Kesko To Launch Mulled Wine Made From Discarded Apples Wed, 15 Sep 2021

Kesko To Launch Mulled Wine Made From Discarded Apples
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN