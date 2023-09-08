7-Eleven Opens First Store In Laos

Convenience store brand 7-Eleven has opened its first store in Laos.

The store was opened in the capital of the Asian country, Vientiane, by CP ALL Laos, a master franchisee of 7-Eleven International LLC, a joint-venture of 7-Eleven Inc and Seven-Eleven Japan.

According to the press release, along with signature products such as Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, shoppers at the store will also be able to purchase hamburgers, toasted sandwiches, freshly-baked bread, and in time, Laotian meal options.

'An Excellent Environment'

"With its thriving economy and growing population, Laos offers an excellent environment for 7‑Eleven's first retail venture in the region," commented 7-Eleven International Co-CEO's Shin Abe and Ken Wakabayashi.

"Our entrance into the country brings Laotian customers a one-stop-shop solution with quality fresh food and convenience needs, via a store format not currently prevalent in the market."

The store opening in Laos marks the 20th country and region for the 7-Eleven brand.

The city of Vientiane has seen 'significant economic growth' recently, as well a a surge in tourism, due to the recent opening of the Laos-China Railway high-speed rail network.

About CP ALL Laos

CP ALL Laos is a subsidiary of CP All Public Company Limited, which operates more than 14,000 7-Eleven stores in Thailand and Cambodia and is one of the largest 7-Eleven licensees.

In time, it plans to open further 7-Eleven stores across Laos, starting with the Vientiane metropolitan area.

With offices in Dallas, Texas, and Tokyo, Japan, 7‑Eleven International LLC master franchises and/or licenses more than 46,000 convenience stores in 16 countries and regions. Globally, the 7-Eleven trademark is represented in over 84,000 stores.

