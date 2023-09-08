52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

7-Eleven Opens First Store In Laos

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Convenience store brand 7-Eleven has opened its first store in Laos.

The store was opened in the capital of the Asian country, Vientiane, by CP ALL Laos, a master franchisee of 7-Eleven International LLC, a joint-venture of 7-Eleven Inc and Seven-Eleven Japan.

According to the press release, along with signature products such as Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, shoppers at the store will also be able to purchase hamburgers, toasted sandwiches, freshly-baked bread, and in time, Laotian meal options.

'An Excellent Environment'

"With its thriving economy and growing population, Laos offers an excellent environment for 7‑Eleven's first retail venture in the region," commented 7-Eleven International Co-CEO's Shin Abe and Ken Wakabayashi.

"Our entrance into the country brings Laotian customers a one-stop-shop solution with quality fresh food and convenience needs, via a store format not currently prevalent in the market."

ADVERTISEMENT

The store opening in Laos marks the 20th country and region for the 7-Eleven brand.

The city of Vientiane has seen 'significant economic growth' recently, as well a a surge in tourism, due to the recent opening of the Laos-China Railway high-speed rail network.

About CP ALL Laos

CP ALL Laos is a subsidiary of CP All Public Company Limited, which operates more than 14,000 7-Eleven stores in Thailand and Cambodia and is one of the largest 7-Eleven licensees.

In time, it plans to open further 7-Eleven stores across Laos, starting with the Vientiane metropolitan area.

ADVERTISEMENT

With offices in Dallas, Texas, and Tokyo, Japan, 7‑Eleven International LLC master franchises and/or licenses more than 46,000 convenience stores in 16 countries and regions. Globally, the 7-Eleven trademark is represented in over 84,000 stores.

Read More: Japan's Seven & i Posts 20% Drop In First-Quarter Profit

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Eroski Expands Rapid Banner, Exceeds 50 Outlets
2
Retail

Aldi UK Pledges Price Advantage Despite Rivals' Schemes
3
Retail

Pick n Pay Founder Raymond Ackerman Passes Away Aged 92
4
Retail

Zummo's Innovations To Shine At Host Milano 2023 As Freshness And Quality Take Centre Stage
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com